Former Hearts of Oak combative midfielder, Obed Ansah, has shared that consistent injuries forced him to leave the club.

Ansah was considered one of the brightest talents in the Ghana Premier League following his gallant display in the Accra Hearts of Oak title-winning set up in the 2009/10 season.

But he has been out of football for close to five years.

The midfielder, who is currently clubless, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Sports Nite Show revealed how injuries forced him to leave the club.

“I was enjoying myself at Hearts of Oak until my consistent injuries,” he said.

“During David Duncan’s time at the club, the management tried its best for me but it could not work for me. It was a sad situation for me.

“I tried everything to stay at the club but injuries did not permit that so I had to leave.

“Fortunately, a doctor at Osu helped me to nurse my injuries. I am doing well now and I am fit to return to full action when given the chance.”

“I salute the Hearts of Oak Board and management,” he said.

“They were giving me money and supporting all the time. It was interesting playing for the club,” he added.