Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks, have appointed former Black Stars player Nii Odartey Lamptey as interim head coach.

The 46-year old replaces Yaw Acheampong, who was sacked on Thursday after losing to Legon Cities on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr Lamptey, a former Ghana international, is expected to take charge of the team’s training with immediate effect.

The former Sekondi Eleven Wise assistant coach’s first game will be against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on the 6th of March.

Coach Acheampong had been at the club since 2017 but a string of poor performances in the Ghana Premier League this season led to Sharks wielding the axe on him and his entire backroom staff.

Sharks have only won three games in their 17 games this season and leaves with the club 14th on the table, just two points above the relegation zone.