A 25-year-old ex-convict, Sule Mahama, has been rearrested by the Bole police for stealing a sheep.

The suspect, who is now a butcher, is said to have just returned from prison three days ago.

Luck eluded him and he was apprehended by the police and charged for stealing.

Mr Mahama, who was put before the Bole District Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship Andrew Prince Cudjoe, pleaded guilty.

The judge granted him bail and asked him to sign a bond of good behaviour for six months.

Failure to to meet the bail conditions, he will serve 24 months in prison.