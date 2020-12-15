Ex-Ghana star, Otto Addo, has been promoted to the role of interim assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund after manager Lucien Favre was fired.

The club parted ways with Favre following their 5-1 humiliation at home against promoted side Stuttgart over the weekend.

Dortmund have earned only four points in their last five matches, although they did make impressive progress in the Champions League, finishing first in Group F ahead of Lazio.

The club has installed Favre’s assistant Edin Terzic as interim head coach and also named Sebastian Geppert and Otto Addo to assist Terzic.

Confirming the news, the official Twitter handle of the German club said: “Assistant coach Edin Terzic has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the current season. Terzic’s coaching team will be joined by Sebastian Geppert and Otto Addo.”

Coach Addo has been working to promote Borussia Dortmund’s most talented youngsters to the senior squad and is in charge of their supervision and additional training.

The BVB elite talent coach would now have to help as Edin Terzic attempts to halt the club’s poor run in the league this season.

He played for the Bundesliga club between 1999 and 2005, making 98 Bundesliga appearances (16 goals) and winning the 2002 Bundesliga title during his time with Dortmund.

Born in Germany, he represented Ghana at the World Cup in 2006, making two appearances at the event when the Black Stars reached the round of 16.

He was appointed as the head scout of the Ghana national football team and prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations succeeding Ibrahim Tanko following the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

In April 2019, it was announced that he would work for former club Borussia Dortmund as a ‘talent coach’, having previously held a similar role at Borussia Mönchengladbach since 2017.

Otto Addo, who was born in Germany, realised 15 caps for Ghana and scored two goals.