Fatau Dauda, a former Black Stars goalkeeper, has claimed his proposed move to Asante Kotoko collapsed due to the agitations of the fans.

The former AshantiGold shot-stopper was on the verge of joining the Porcupine Warriors during the January transfer window but the deal never materialized.

”Ofcourse I’m an experienced goalkeeper and my presence could’ve done a lot for the team even in terms of serving as a motivation for some of the players,” he told Angel TV.

”But, I think there was some displeasure from certain quarters of the supporters of the club. If you look at how important club fans are, you can’t underrate that.

”So it ended up that we had to shelve the plans in order not to spark any unrest within the supporters.”

Dauda, 36, was seeking to return to club action after ending his stay with Ghana Premier League rivals Legon Cities.

He has represented Okwahu United, AshantiGold, Orlando Pirates, Chippa United and Enyimba FC of Nigeria.

Dauda played two matches at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil.