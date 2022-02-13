Thomas Tuchel told his team “everyone is jealous” of Chelsea after their Club World Cup victory on Saturday.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the final, with Kai Havertz converting the decisive penalty in extra time after Romelu Lukaku’s opener was cancelled out by Raphael Veiga’s spot-kick for the Brazilian side.

The success in Abu Dhabi follows the London side’s Champions League and UEFA Super Cup victories over the last nine months.

What has been said?

“We said in the dressing room what an opportunity, everyone is jealous of us,” Tuchel said to Channel 4.

“As boys, we dreamed of finals like this. It is very special and we wanted to play with no regrets.

“If you score late, you need luck to do it. We were relentless, kept on trying, didn’t stop. We didn’t give in.

“We had the lead, lost it again, but we never stopped attacking. So I think it’s deserved but it’s lucky if you score late.”

What next for Chelsea?

The Stamford Bridge club will be looking to add to their success later this month when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

They are still in contention for the FA Cup, too, as they are set to face Luton in the fifth round on March 2.

The Premier League title appears to be beyond Chelsea’s grasp this time, however, as they sit third in the table and 16 points behind leaders Manchester City.