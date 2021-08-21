The great thing about this dish is that the main ingredients are rice, palm oil and salt.

Every other thing is optional.

Ingredients:

2 cups of parboiled white rice

2 cooking spoons red palm oil

Ground pepper and salt (to taste)

2 big stock cubes

1 onion, chopped (optional)

1 big piece of stock fish (optional)

1 medium smoked Mackerel/Titus (optional)

3 tablespoons ground crayfish

1 small ogiri okpei/iru/dawa-dawa

Vegetable: choice of Scent leaves (nchanwu), curry leaves or parsley

Preparation

1. If you’re using stock fish and dry fish, wash them and soak them in water for a while, then separate into piece. Put the pieces into a big pot, add the diced onions and the stock cubes. Add some water to cover the ingredients and cook till the stock fish is very soft.

2. Add the pepper, ground crayfish and palm oil.

3. Top up the water to the same level as the contents of the pot if necessary. Cover and cook at medium to high heat for about seven minutes. This is the time the palm oil needs to fully integrate with the rest of the ingredients.

4. Add the drained parboiled rice, stir very well and check that the liquid is at the same level as the rice. If less, top it up with more water.

5. Place the smoked fish and the washed, chopped vegetables on top of the rice.

6. Cover the pot and leave to cook on low to medium heat. This way the rice does not burn before the water dries up.

7. When by the time the water dries up, this should mean the Concoction Rice is done. Taste to confirm. If not, add water and keep cooking till done.

8. Once rice is done, turn off the heat. Add the scent leaves or parsley on top of the rice, cover and leave to stand for five minutes, then stir. and it is ready to be served!

Your rice is finally ready! Serve with whatever you have.