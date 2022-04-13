A new study has suggested that every man should ejaculate at least 21 times within a month to avoid prostate cancer.

The study looked at how ejaculation frequency affected prostate cancer risk over the course of 18 years.

It found that men ages 20 to 29 who ejaculated 21 times or more each month were 19 per cent less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer than those who ejaculated less often, between four and seven times per month.

Benefits

And it wasn’t just young guys who saw the benefit: Men 40 to 49 who ejaculated at least 21 times per month reduced their risk of developing prostate cancer by 22 per cent

More research is needed to determine what’s responsible for the link, but it might be that more frequent clearing of the prostate through ejaculation could cut the chances that tumour-triggering infections may develop there, noted study author Jennifer R. Rider, ScD, MPH

The study showed a dose-dependent relationship between ejaculation and prostate cancer risk, meaning that the more you do it, the more your risk decreases, she stated.

So even ejaculating just a few more times each month can likely bring some benefits to your prostate.

And it doesn’t matter whether you experience orgasm with your partner or on your own the advantages of ejaculation are seen regardless of whether you’re having intercourse or just masturbating.