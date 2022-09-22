President Nana Akufo-Addo has recounted the devastating effect of the Russian-Ukraine war on African countries.

According to him, as African countries struggle to revive their economy ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the war has made it worse.

President Akufo-Addo said this while delivering a speech at the 77th UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

“As we grappled with these economic challenges, Russia invasion of Ukraine burst upon us, aggravating an already difficult situation. It is not just the dismay that we feel at seeing such deliberate devastation of cities and towns in Europe in the year 2022, we are feeling this war directly in our lives in Africa,” he stressed.

The President said every missile thrown to Ukraine affects the economies of African countries.

“Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits our pockets and our economies in Africa,” he added.