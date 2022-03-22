Producers of food and household chemicals, Europrima Industries Limited, have presented assorted relief items worth GHC400,000.00 to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The items comprised Santex medicated soap, Santex anti-bacterial hand wash, Santex hand sanitizer and Wizact Disinfectant.

The donation is intended to boost health care delivery by providing protection against infections.

Head of Administration and Finance for Europrima Industries Limited, Frank Peprah explained the donation is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

He used the occasion to caution the general public against fake products on the market indicating that, “one or two instances, the brand has had some issues with fake products; but I encourage and advise patrons to always look out for our well branded products.”

“Consumers can visit any of our accredited distributors across the country to get original products, report should be made if a customer encounters any fake product from Europrima Industries Limited”, he added.

Meanwhile, Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Doctor Emmanuel Srofenyo is calling on corporate organisations to assist the facility with logistical support.

According to him, the facility is still struggling to deliver services to patients as COVID-19 impacted them greatly.

Europrima Industries Limited is the manufacturer of Santex antiseptic soap, BOOM washing powder, Supreme Instant Noodles, and Top cafe, among others.