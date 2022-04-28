SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to semifinal, first-leg action from the UEFA Europa League, with matches scheduled for Thursday 28 April 2022.

The first semifinal takes place at the Red Bull Arena, where RB Leipzig welcome Scottish giants Rangers. The German hosts took down Atalanta 3-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, while the Scottish visitors had a thrilling 3-2 overall triumph over Sporting Braga.

“We’re working hard and want to try and win the trophy,” said Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku, who will be a key danger man in this tie.

‘Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is backing his side’s mentality now that they are just 180 minutes away from a first continental final since the 2008 UEFA Cup they lost to Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg.

“It starts with belief that you can go through. I’m really happy that we could give the fans a game they were proud of and proceeding in Europe is huge,” said the Dutch tactician. “It’s a pleasure to see my players enjoying their game and the crowd cheering the players on. Dreaming is good because that gives you desire, the push to go on. We know we’re going to play Leipzig twice and we need two good performances again.”

The other semifinal sees West Ham United welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the London Stadium. The Hammers ousted Olympique Lyon 4-1 on aggregate thanks to a brilliant performance in the second leg in France, while Frankfurt put in an even more epic showing to down Barcelona 3-2 (4-3 on aggregate) at the iconic Camp Nou.

“I am incredibly happy. We put in an outstanding performance,” said Frankfurt midfielder Sebastian Rode. “We got goosebumps when we saw our fans during the warm-up. A decade ago, we were playing in the second tier and are now playing in the Europa League semifinals for the second time.”

David Moyes, West Ham manager: “I’m proud of my players and their performance. It was very difficult, perhaps even more difficult than the first leg when we played with ten against 11. I’m proud the team is through to the semifinal. We still haven’t got the trophy in our hands, we mustn’t get carried away.”

UEFA Europa League broadcast details, 28 April 2022

All times CAT

Thursday 28 April