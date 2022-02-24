SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Knockout Playoff action from the UEFA Europa League, with matches scheduled for Thursday 24 February 2022.

The return leg clashes on Thursday 24 February will decide the eight teams which advance into the round of 16 and join the eight group winners awaiting them: West Ham United, Bayer Leverkusen, Red Star Belgrade, Galatasaray, Eintracht Frankfurt, Spartak Moscow, Monaco and Olympique Lyon.

Once again the feature match sees Napoli and Barcelona clash, this time at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Barca will be hopeful that loan signing Adama Traore can inspire them to victory in Italy, with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man recently praising manager Xavi.

“I’ll give 100 percent and I have the same qualities as before, but I’ve grown as a player,” said Traore. “Anyone who has seen me in the academy knows how I play. I hope to learn from a great coach, who has won many things and is a legend here. I want to thank the trust he’s placed in me, and pay it back on the pitch.”

Elsewhere, Atalanta face a tough trip to Greece to tackle Olympiakos, while Real Sociedad will back themselves to overcome RB Leipzig on home soil at the Reale Arena, with midfielder Mikel Merino explaining how he is enjoying the club’s European adventure.

“There are times during special games, with the fans there, where you have a second of distraction where you realise, how neat this is,” said Merino. “We’re hardworking, humble and always ready to give everything for the team. Always with a very good heart. The type of teammate you will go into any fight or any battle with because they’ll be with you every step of the way.”

Other key matches to watch out for include Rangers at home to Borussia Dortmund, Porto facing the challenge of taking on Lazio in Rome, and Sporting Braga will hope to see off the challenge of Moldovan travellers Sheriff.

UEFA Europa League broadcast details, 24 February 2022

All times CAT

Thursday 24 February