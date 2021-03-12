Amad Diallo scored a superb first goal for Manchester United, but a late equaliser saw AC Milan leave Old Trafford with a 1-1 draw in their Europa League first leg.

Half-time substitute Diallo found the net with a brilliant backward header just five minutes after his introduction to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side the lead.

But Simon Kjaer’s flicked header in added time earned an impressive Milan the point and away goal that their performance deserved.

The first half, dominated by Milan, was a tale of goals that could and maybe should have been.

The visitors thought they’d gone ahead when Franck Kessie’s expertly-struck effort from the edge of the box flew past Dean Henderson in the United goal, only for VAR to spot a questionable hand ball and rule it out.

And Stefano Piolo’s side created a host more half-chances before the interval as they opened United up time and again.

However, for all of Milan’s dominance, it was United who had the biggest chance in the remainder of the first half, with Harry Maguire producing one of the most remarkable misses of the season as he struck the post when completely unmarked and just a yard out.

United, inspired by Diallo’s header, were better after the break and could have added another had Daniel James managed to sort his feet out and finish into an empty net from Mason Greenwood’s cross.

But Milan continued to impress, with Kessie pulling the strings, and Kjaer snatched the late goal that their efforts merited to leave the tie in the balance.

The second leg in Milan will be played in a week’s time, with the draw for the quarterfinals to be held in Nyon the next day.