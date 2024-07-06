Spain, France, England and the Netherlands have all booked their places in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Spain were the first to advance to the final four with a hard-fought victory over hosts Germany, and their opponents were decided later in the day when France held on to beat Portugal on penalties.

For France, they advance to the semi-final despite not yet scoring a single goal from open play at the tournament. An own goal and a Kylian Mbappe penalty led them through the group stage, after which Jan Vertonghen fired into the back of his own net to dump Belgium out in the last 16. Les Bleus then drew a blank against Portugal but won under the pressure of penalties.

Making up the second tie, England needed their own shoot-out to see off Switzerland in perhaps the Three Lions’ strongest showing of the summer so far, and they were joined by the Netherlands, who had to come from behind to see off surprise packages Turkey.

Cody Gakpo was the Netherlands’ hero once again. The Liverpool forward forced a late own goal to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Euro 2024 semi-final draw

Spain vs France

England vs Netherlands

When will the Euro 2024 semi-finals be played?

The first semi-final will be contested between Spain and France, who will grace Munich’s Allianz Arena on Tuesday 9 July.

England and the Netherlands will do battle 24 hours later at Westfalenstadion, the home of Borussia Dortmund, on Wednesday 10 July.

The Euro 2024 final is scheduled for Sunday 14 July at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.