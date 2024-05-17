Injured midfielder Frenkie de Jong and former captain Georginio Wijnaldum have been included in the Netherlands’ 30-player preliminary squad for Euro 2024.

Barcelona’s De Jong has been unavailable with an ankle injury for nearly a month but will be given a chance to prove his fitness for next month’s tournament.

Saudi Arabia-based Wijnaldum – previously of Liverpool, Newcastle and Paris St-Germain and now at Al-Ettifaq – was recalled in March after a nine-month absence from the national team.

The Liverpool trio of defender Virgil van Dijk, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and striker Cody Gakpo are included, as is Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay.

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is among the absentees from a list which will be reduced to 26 players on 29 May when manager Ronald Koeman names his final squad for the tournament in Germany.

The Netherlands face Canada and Iceland in warm-up matches next month before beginning their campaign against Poland in Hamburg on 16 June.

Koeman’s side will also face France and Austria in Group D.

Netherlands’ provisional 30-player Euro 2024 squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim, on loan from Burnley)