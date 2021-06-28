Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has said they are proud despite their exit in the ongoing 2020 European Championship.

The defending champions suffered a 1-0 defeat against Belgium in Seville in Spain on Sunday in their Round of 16 games.

Borussia Dortmund forward, Thorgan Hazard, scored a sensational goal in the 12th minute.

Despite the numerous chances created by Portugal, they failed to score after 90 minutes of football action.

After the defeat, the Juventus ace took to Facebook to congratulate Belgium for their win and insisted they are proud despite the defeat.

We didn’t get the result we wanted and got out of the test before we wanted, he said.

But we are proud of our journey, we gave everything to renew the title of European Champions and this group proved that it can still give many joys to the Portuguese.

Our supporters were tireless in supporting the team from start to finish. They were the ones we ran and fought for to match the trust they put in us.

Couldn’t get where we all wanted, but here’s our sincere and deep appreciation.

Congratulations to Belgium and good luck to all the teams continuing in the competition. As for us, we will come back stronger. Força Portugal! #prideportugues.

Meanwhile, Belgium will play Italy in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

