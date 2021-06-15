Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Asamoah Gyan’s record of scoring in nine consecutive major international tournaments as Portugal beat Hungary in front of more than 60,000 fans in Budapest.

Gyan had previously scored in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups plus the 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ronaldo’s brace meant he has now scored in the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 Euros plus the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Only two players have scored in nine consecutive major international tournaments: World Cup + Euros / Copa América / AFCON.



The Juventus forward converted an 87th-minute penalty for his 10th goal in the competition, overtaking France’s Michel Platini on nine goals.

His 11th came just minutes later when he rounded Peter Gulacsi for Portugal’s third.

Hungary had looked on course for an unlikely draw until they conceded three goals late on.

The deadlock was broken in the 84th minute when Raphael Guerreiro’s shot deflected off defender Willi Orban to break Hungary’s brave resistance.

Portugal go top of Group F before World Cup holders France and former champions Germany meet in Munich in Tuesday’s late game.