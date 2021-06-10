Declan Rice might break the habit of a lifetime if England wins the Euros … and have his first-ever pint.

The West Ham midfielder was in relaxed form ahead of Sunday’s opener against Croatia and was talking about cheering on Gareth Southgate’s men when holidaying in Dubai in the summer of 2018.

“There was a massive football fan zone with a massive dome and it was crazy,” Rice said.

“But do you know what? Until this day I have never had a beer and I am 22!

“That is the truth. Never had a pint. Don’t drink it. I know it is off topic but I have never had a beer.

“People get surprised. I just don’t like the smell of it so I have never gone near it.

READ ALSO

“But we’ll have a pint together if we win it!”

And Rice urged the Prime Minister to lift remaining restrictions so that fans can properly cheer on England in pubs up and down the country.

He said: “If Boris lifts the lockdown and the games are in full flow on the 21 st , the nation will be buzzing, all the songs will be flying at the pubs and obviously we’ll be playing.

“We’ll all definitely feel the positive effects on the nation.”

The Euro 2020 will be aired on all Multimedia radio and television networks.