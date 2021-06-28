SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 27: Thorgan Hazard of Belgium celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with his teammate Eden Hazard during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at Estadio La Cartuja on June 27, 2021 i Image credit: Getty Images

A moment of class from Thorgan Hazard proved enough to knock out holders Portugal as Belgium continued their pursuit of a first major title by reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The Borussia Dortmund winger’s swerving drive from 25 yards arrived late in a cagey first-half and proved enough for Roberto Martinez’s side to set up a mouth-watering meeting with Italy on Friday.

Portugal – who again only introduced Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes from the bench – will look back on key Diogo Jota chances, a Ruben Dias header that was saved and a late Raphael Guerreiro drive that struck the post.

Kevin De Bruyne’s fitness may dominate headlines in the build-up to the Italy showdown in Munich after he limped off moments after half-time, and Belgium also lost Eden Hazard to a complaint late on.

The world’s highest-ranked side may have key holes to fill but again they have showed they possess the grit to complement their undoubted quality.




