The European Union (EU) and its partners launched a four-year programme to provide support to restore the local economy and build the resilience of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that are affected by the crises in Ethiopia, with a focus on the North of the Country, notably the regions of Afar, Amhara and Tigray.

The programme is jointly funded by the European Union, the German Government, and the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands. It is implemented by KfW Development Bank, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Ethiopia.