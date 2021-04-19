Ghanaian striker, Joseph Esso has completed his transfer to Algerian giants MC Alger from Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC.

Esso signed a 3 year deal with the club on Monday following a successful medical.

The 24-year-old becomes the third striker to move to Algeria from the Ghana Premier League after Daniel Lomotey and Kwame Opoku joined ES Setif and USM Alger respectively.

Dreams FC announced the deal last month but the player continued to stay with the Dawu-based club where he has scored 11 goals in 19 games this season.

The forward joined Dreams FC from Hearts of Oak prior to the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League. He scored 11 goals in the ongoing Ghana football season.

Esso earned a first Black Stars call up last month but was an unused substitute in two AFCON qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.