Michael Essien has revealed the management lessons he learnt from Jose Mourinho as he takes the first steps into his own coaching career at FC Nordsjaelland.

Mourinho was the man who lured Essien to English football from Lyon back in 2005, and the pair went on to enjoy great success together at Stamford Bridge before also linking up at Real Madrid.

Essien says he learnt a great deal about management while playing under Mourinho, and is hoping to transmit the same winning mentality to the Nordsjaelland squad after taking up his first coaching role with the Danish club.

“I have played under so many coaches and everyone is different. I would take Mourinho as an example – I was very much connected with him,” the former Chelsea star told The Football Ramble podcast.

“He’s a winner, he gives you tactical details and makes sure it’s very clear so when you’re on the pitch you know what to do.

“It’s one of the things I am going to carry with me and hopefully I can transmit to the boys if one day I become a manager.”

Asked if he had always planned to venture into coaching after hanging up his boots, Essien responded: “I didn’t think I would make the transition. When I was playing I always said ‘no I don’t want to be a coach’ but when you love the game so much you always try to be in the game.

“So two or three years ago I said I am coming toward the end of my career and I want to learn about the coaching side of the game and it will give me the opportunity to be on the pitch and to be around the players.

“Actually when I started doing it, it was something I wanted to do. The whole project here is very good for my transition into the coaching side of the game.”