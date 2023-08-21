COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs), the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), was formally installed as the ‘Ekuo Na’ of the Holy Family Akan Society within the Accra Catholic Archdiocese.

The significant ceremony took place at Osu’s St Peter’s Catholic Church and coincided with COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s 54th birthday.

A devoted Catholic and esteemed member, she was honoured for her extensive contributions to the church and various associated groups.

The Holy Family Akan Society, an association with a 45-year history since its formation in 1978, was established due to challenges the Akan community faced in comprehending sermons delivered in English and Ga.

Its formation was driven by a petition submitted to the then Archbishop of Accra Diocese, Dominic Kodwo Andoh.

This committee was instrumental in addressing the language concerns and approving the creation of the Holy Family Akan Society.

Albert Joseph Kodua, the National President of the society, explained that the role of ‘Ekuo Na’ is exclusively held by a Baptized Catholic who actively contributes to the growth and development of the Church, holding the position until their passing.

Given COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s remarkable engagement within the church and affiliated societies, she was chosen to take up this important role, succeeding Mrs. Esther Hamilton of St. Anthony Catholic Church.

During her acceptance speech, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) expressed gratitude to the National Executives of the Holy Family Akan Society for nominating her.

She emphasized the significance of maintaining connections to one’s cultural roots and supporting the growth of the Church in various locations.

She stressed that the work of God transcends geographic boundaries and encouraged unity among the Akan community.

Born on August 19, 1969, in Konongo within the Ashanti Region, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) received her primary and secondary education at Roman Catholic Primary and Middle Schools, as well as Bompata Secondary School.

Throughout her distinguished career, she became the first female Commandant of the Ghana Police Command and Staff College situated in Winneba, Central Region.

Having joined the Ghana Police Service on July 27, 1990, COP Addo-Danquah’s commitment and academic aspirations propelled her through the ranks.

Her journey included postings to various departments, achievements as a top cadet, and international peacekeeping roles. She developed a diverse skill set, including chartered accounting and expertise in public-sector accounting.

The installation as ‘Ekuo Na’ marks yet another chapter in COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s impactful journey, symbolizing her dedication to both the church and her community.