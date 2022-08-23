Professor Kojo Appiagyei-Atuah, an Associate Professor at the School of Law of the University of Ghana, says the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) boss can be cited for contempt of court over her Menzgold comment.

The Executive Director for EOCO, COP Maame Tiwaa Adddo- Danquah, had said it would be difficult to prosecute Menzgold boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as Nam1.

The reason being that there isn’t any act or law that can be used to back their case so as to provide an appropriate evidence for prosecution.

“Sometimes it is difficult to prosecute someone even when you know they are doing the wrong thing. An example is the Menzgold case. Which law did he break? And it is becoming difficult even to prosecute that case because no law will define the offence,” she said.

However, Professor Appiagyei-Atuah, in an interview with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Adom FM’s Burning Issues says the Menzgold case has since been sent to court yet to be ruled on by the court and that, making such comment may interrupt the rulings of the court.

“It would be difficult to accept what EOCO boss is saying, because the issue is already in court and hasn’t been ruled by the court yet, so she making such comment, it can interrupt the ruling of the court. She can be cited for contempt of court,” he said.

He further added that the Menzgold case is a criminal one, adding that it was sent to court based on evidence.

“I don’t even know why she made that comment, the Menzgold case is a criminal case and it was sent to the court based on evidence. So she coming out later to say there is no evidence that can be used to prosecute him cannot be accepted,” he said.