A Ghanaian beauty, wellness and lifestyle brand, Pure Persona by Nana has been launched recently.

The package consists of cleansing shampoo, caring conditioner and nourisher essential for healthy growth of hair.

Held virtually, Nana Konamah, founder of the brand was joined by women, youth and children’s advocates, Anita Erskine and Eugenia Tachie-Menson and, Media Personality Kokui Selormey to unveil the brand.

Powered by the brand statement ‘Seek Your Inner Beauty,’ executives of the brand say it thrives on “beauty, confidence and dedication to one’s self,” and inspired by the Akan Adinkra symbol ‘Sankofa’ – an adage that encourages the importance of reverting to the past in order to reframe the future.

During the live unboxing sessions, Erskine and Tachie-Menson unveiled the ‘Discovery Kit,’ – a portable and power packed product with materials sourced from natural ingredients for thorough self-care and hair growth.

The brand celebrates the ancient secrets of Africa passed down from generation to generation, and uses pure natural ingredients that empower the mind, body and enriches the soul for joyful living.

On the morning of launch day, Konamah shared insights and values of the brand during an interview via zoom, “I am excited about finally launching Pure Persona by Nana – a lifestyle brand that embodies all the things that I stand for: self-love and holistic self-care – starting with the hair care product 5 years after it was first conceptualized,”

Adding his voice, Nana Amoako-Anin of Bliss Yoga Accra spoke about the importance of self-care and self-love during the Seek Your Inner Beauty conversations as part of the activities to mark the launch.

A performance by Soul Singer Ria Boss, and the announcement of the winner of a giveaway wrapped up the launch of Pure Persona by Nana.

Pure Persona by Nana facilitates the process of seeking that inner strength and beauty by providing products and a culture that emotionally connects everyone together as a community and represents change.