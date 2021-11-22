Ghana’s foremost life assurance company, Enterprise Life has rewarded its clients as part of its 20th anniversary celebration.

The event held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra rise to appreciate their support and loyalty to the brand.

Also, Enterprise Life launched its Annuity Prime product and also relaunched Bloom formally Lady Care and Family Income Security Plan which used to be Family Income Protection Plan.

Speaking at the event, General Manager of Operations, Solace Odamtten-Sowah explained that, the Annuity Prime product is to cater for pensioners.

The decision to introduce this product, she stated, is because the sector that has not been catered for by any other insurance company.

“Annuity Prime, a first of its kind in the county takes care of pensioners. This policy is a financial agreement between Enterprise Life and the Annuitant where a single premium is paid by the Annuitant is converted into a guaranteed monthly income stream over the life of the annuitant” Madam Odamtten-Sowah added.

On Bloom, she said it is an all-female product from women between the ages of 18 – 54 designed to cover female related illnesses, death, total permanent disability and critical illness of the policyholder.

The product, Solace said has a host of benefits such as free child benefits, medical reimbursement, and death amongst others.

The Family Income Security Plan, she indicated is designed to replace income in the event of death, total permanent disability and critical illness of a policyholder or spouse as well as other embedded benefits.

For his part, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Keli Gadzekpo thanked their loyal customers for being instrumental to their success story for two decades.

“For the last two decades Enterprise life has maintained an above market performance making the company the highest premium income earner in the industry. We all agree that all this would not have been in existence without your loyal cooperation throughout these years”, he said.

On his part, General Manager for Distribution of Enterprise Life, Francis Akoto -Yirenkyi, extended the company’s gratitude to their clients for staying with them throughout their 20 years of existence. “The past 20 years have been a journey of dedication, foresight, fortitude and growth and through it all our cherished clients and stakeholders have been our back bone. As we celebrate today, we cannot discount the God factor and as well as your commitment and dedication to the brand. We are here today because you decided to do business with us”, Mr. Akoto – Yirenkyi said.

Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission, Dr. Justice Ofori commended Enterprise Life for the feat chalked in the sector.

“Enterprise life since its inception has been a major part in Ghana’s insurance industry-leading in many critical areas and designing responsive products that speak to the needs of the insurance market. It is a pleasure to know that at this appreciation event, the enterprise is unveiling a new product and two enhanced products for the Ghanaian market. “We congratulate enterprise on the attainment of 20 years and continuous success”, Mr. Ofori said.



Enterprise Life has gained recognition and received many awards with the latest being the Life Insurance Company of the year for 2020 by the Ghana Insurance Awards, 2020 Life Insurance Company of the Year and Above the Line Marketing Campaign of the Year for ‘Dream Big With Us’ campaign by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).