Oil and gas company Grupo Simples Oil will participate at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy – taking place 4-8 November in Cape Town – as a Bronze Sponsor. Aligned with the theme, Energy Growth through an Enabling Environment, AEW: Invest in African Energy will showcase promising developments in the African energy sector while facilitating connections between investors and burgeoning opportunities across the continent.

Since its inception in 2005, Grupo Simples Oil has charted growth within the Angolan oil industry, delivering specialized products and services tailored to the local market. By blending local entrepreneurship with international expertise, Grupo Simples Oil has solidified its position as a key player in Angola’s energy landscape. During AEW: Invest in African Energy, the company is expected to provide insight into its investment agenda, outlining strategic operations and opportunities for partnerships.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Grupo Simples Oil has been qualified by Angola’s national concessionaire for the extractives industry – the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) – as both an operator and non-operator. The company became qualified during Angola’s most recent oil tender in January 2024 – which served as part of a six-year licensing round launched in 2019. This underscored the company’s strategic importance within Angola’s oil and gas sector. As per the qualification, Grupo Simples Oil secured operatorship for exploration and production rights in the onshore Kwanza Basin – extending to Block KON-06 – while the company maintains a strategic working interest in Block KON-09.

In addition to upstream activities, Grupo Simples Oil also specializes in offering comprehensive upstream well services, providing tailored solutions to enhance the reliability of wells throughout their lifecycle. The company is equipped with highly skilled and technically proficient personnel which ensures adherence to sustainable practices within the oil and gas sphere. As Angola aims to increase oil and gas production, these services will be instrumental in supporting strong and resilient operations.

“Grupo Simples Oil has demonstrated remarkable growth within Angola’s energy sector, embodying the spirit of local entrepreneurship and international collaboration. As one of Africa’s largest oil and gas producers, Angola has set ambitious targets to strengthen production and downstream operations. Companies such as Grupo Simples Oil will prove instrumental in supporting this growth,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

At AEW: Invest in African Energy, Grupo Simples Oil is poised to enrich discussions and foster meaningful partnerships towards a brighter energy future for Africa. The company’s sponsorship speaks to the commitment by Angolan oil and gas players to increase production and support long-term economic growth. For more information about how you can get involved in the event, visit www.AECWeek.com.

