A think-tank, Institute for Energy Policies and Research (INSTEPR), has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to probe the circumstances surrounding the purchase of some electricity metres by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In an earlier press release, the institute questioned the procurement, which amounted to $36 million in 2016.

INSTEPR described the development, which was uncovered in the Auditor-General’s 2020 report, as fraudulent.

According to the think tank, the report shows that “key appointees within the NDC government in 2015/16 planned this transaction to defraud the State through the acquisition of Electric meters for ECG.”

It is on the back of this that they have submitted “these reports to the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute this former government appointee and their accomplice.”

Executive Director for INSTEPR, Kwadwo Poku, hopes that the move goes a long way to instill some level of oversight in the energy sector because: “The Energy sector has become an area where people entrusted with the finances of this country, seem to siphon Millions of cedis of state money into private accounts.”

Below is the full statement: