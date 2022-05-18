Emergency workers demand Police escort after cases of fatal attacks on ambulances

Emergency workers in the country have called on government to provide Police escorts for them, following recent robbery attacks they faced while transporting patients in ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

According to the Emergency Medical Technicians Association of Ghana (EMTAG), about 13 attacks have been reported, with one member dead but no arrests have been made.

The latest attack occurred in Zebilla in the Northern Region where robbers attacked an ambulance transporting a patient from the Presbyterian Hospital in Bawku to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

President of the Association, Michael Gaani, explained that the robbery gang physically assaulted the crew and threatened to kill them.

At a press briefing in Accra on Monday, May 16, he asked government to provide security for them in their line of duty.

“We suggest a policy initiative to ensure a collaboration between the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service to provide Police escorts for ambulances,” he requested.

President of EMTAG, Michael Gaani

The group also appealed for the approval of its proposed risk allowance and full disclosure of a patients’ medical issues as it discusses the dangers of the job.

“We, therefore, want to appeal to all health facilities to be fair with us about patients’ conditions and disclose every bit of information to us,” Michael Gaani added.

The Deputy General Secretary of the Health Services Workers Union, Patricia Tweneboah, called for investigations into the incident and for perpetrators to be brought to book.

Patricia Tweneboah is the Deputy General Secretary of the Health Services Workers’ Union

“We are also by this statement calling on the government to investigate the matter to bring the culprits to book.”

The Association is further making an appeal to the general public to seize attacks on its members.