On Saturday evening, Facebook will come alive with a special virtual music concert by the Embassy of the State of Israel to Ghana.

This is a special concert dedicated to the people of Ghana dubbed, ‘From Israel to Ghana with Love.’

The virtual music concert is part of activities to mark the 72nd National Day of the State of Israel in Ghana.

It will come off at 7:00 pm on Saturday, April 25, 2020 on the Embassy’s Facebook page: @Israelinghana

Headlining the virtual concert is Maestro Nir Brand, an Israeli international classical music conductor and composer.

Maestro Brand will perform to audience on Facebook all the way from Israel. He will perform a mix of Israeli, Ghanaian, classical and world music.

Last year, he led the Ghana Symphony Orchestra and the Pan-African Youth Orchestra to perform at the National Theatre on the 71st National Day of the State of Israel.

“As an Embassy, we believe social distancing is not a barrier to sharing our cultures, treating ourselves to some inspiring tunes and also standing with the people of Ghana as they fight against Covid-19,” said Ambassdor Shani Cooper-Zubida, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Embassy of Israel donates to Ministry of Health

On April 8, 2020, the Embassy also donated a set of personal protective equipment worth GHC 10, 000.00 to support the Ministry of Health’s efforts in fighting Covid-19.

Embassy of Israel donation to Ministry of Health

This donation was facilitated by MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development.

Israel and Ghana have had a long-standing relationship, which dates back to the 1960s focusing on building strong ties in the areas of government-to-government, business-to-business and people to people relations.