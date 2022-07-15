Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has revealed that he has a second child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

He made the revelation in a recent interview with The Sun and said, “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce”.

Their second child was born in 2019 but he confirmed the news now.

Errol Musk and Jana also share a five-year-old boy, Elliot, who was born in 2017.

In the interview, the 76-year-old Musk also shared that the second baby was unplanned.

“I haven’t checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up. She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it’s pretty obvious you know,” he told the publication.

Jana Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Errol Musk’s second wife, Heide Bezuidenhout.

He married Heide after separating from Maye Haldeman Musk, Elon’s mother, in 1979.

Jana was four years old when Errol Musk became her stepfather. Errol Musk and Jana’s mother Heide were married for 18 years and had two children together.