Electroland Ghana Limited (EGL), largest distributor of Samsung, Midea and other brands of household appliances in the country, has introduced a revolutionary inverter air conditioner, Unicool.

This is tailored specifically for Ghanaian market facing voltage instability and inadequate power supply.

In response to the challenges posed by inconsistent power supply and low local purchasing power in the region, Midea Unicool showcases the GEN GEAR five-level control functionality, which enables users to control the air conditioner’s power consumption effectively.

Speaking at a short ceremony at its office in Accra to outdoor the new product, Sales Manager, Vincent Azan-Gbiok said Unicool is superior to most brands because of the technology used in its manufacturing process.

He said Uncool air conditioners offer optimum performance, energy efficiency and room comfort.

Mr. Azan-Gbiok indicated that, Unicool air conditioner can be powered by small generators as low as 0.9kVA, setting an industry benchmark in power efficiency.

This innovation, he stated allows users to enjoy cooling comfort without compromising on other appliance usage, making it a perfect solution for regions with limited power availability.

Even more exciting, Mr. Azan-Gbiok said Unicool is paired with a SmartHome app which empowers users to set energy-saving goals and benefit from smart reminders to foster a comprehensive energy-saving lifestyle.

He said they are committed to providing air-conditioning and cooling solutions for domestic, corporate and industrial use.

“Unicool embodies Midea’s commitment to its customers offering a package the combines power efficiency and durability. Families get enhanced indoor experiences on a budget,” Mr. Azan-Gbiok added.

Also, brand Ambassador and lead influencer for Midea Unicool air conditioner, Deloris Frimpong Manso announced a promotion at the launch.

People are expected to make videos about Unicool air conditioners and tag Midea Ghana on social media.

Three lucky winners will be selected to enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.