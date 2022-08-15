The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced tariff increases effective September 1, 2022.

Tariffs for electricity and water are expected to go up by 27.15% and 21.55% respectively.

The PURC announced this in a statement copied to Adomonline.com on Monday August 15, 2022.

The PURC in the said release acknowledged the economic difficulties faced by consumers but said without these tariff increases, the utility providers may not meet their mandate.

“In balancing interests of the service providers and consumers, the PURC acknowledged that the very economic variables that have occasioned the steep increases proposed by the service providers also affect the consumers.”

The Commission, however, admitted that some level of increases in utility tariffs were inevitable if the nation was to avoid another power crisis and its attendant effects including job losses.

PURC, therefore, decided to increase the average end-user tariff for electricity by 27.15% and water by 21.55%, effectively September 1.