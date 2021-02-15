The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, is urging the Supreme Court not to allow the 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, to reopen his election petition case.

The former President, who petitioned the apex court over the results of last December’s polls on Thursday, lost a bid to compel the EC boss to take the witness stand and be cross-examined.

Tsatsu Tsikata, the lead counsel for Mr Mahama, has since filed fresh documents indicating a desire to ask the court on Monday to be allowed to reopen its case.

This, they explained, is to afford them the opportunity to subpoena Mrs Mensa to mount the witness stand and testify.

The EC, through its chairperson, has filed an affidavit in opposition to this request.

Mrs Mensa argued that at no point has she ever indicated a desire to testify in the ongoing hearing.

“At no time have I informed the petitioner or his lawyers of my desire to testify in this case,” the affidavit noted.

She said should the court even grant the request for the case to be reopened, it should not order her to testify since such a decision will defeat its earlier ruling that she cannot be compelled to testify.

Read the full affidavit below: