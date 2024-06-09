The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced plans to conduct a three-day mop-up voter registration exercise from August 1 across its district offices, with the goal of ensuring comprehensive voter registration for the upcoming December 2024 elections.

This was communicated in an official letter sent to the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), highlighting the EC’s intention to maximise voter participation.

“This comes to inform you that the Commission will conduct a mop-up voter registration exercise at all the district offices of the Commission throughout the country.”

“The registration will also be extended to the prison centres. This exercise will take place from Thursday, 1 August to Saturday, 3 August, 2024. The modalities for the exercise will be discussed at an IPAC meeting to be held in due course,” the letter said.

The Electoral Commission (EC) made an extended effort to boost voter registration for the upcoming elections by extending its 21-day registration exercise by three days in May.

This extension, which was carried out at the EC’s 268 district offices across Ghana from 27 to 29 May, is being supplemented by a “mop-up” voter registration drive planned for 1 August, allowing those who missed the initial registration period to participate.

Below is the full statement