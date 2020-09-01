The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will from today Tuesday, September 1, 2020, embark on a 4-day campaign tour of the Western North Region.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang will first, in accordance with tradition, call on traditional authorities and opinion leaders in the region and then engage with communities, including youth groups, women’s groups and the physically challenged, among others.

The NDC Vice presidential candidate will also meet with Regional Executives of the NDC.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s interactions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, including peace, stability, development, inclusivity, education and economic prosperity.

Her main objective will be to deepen even more her appreciation of their realities.

In keeping with her desire to reach and engage as many citizens as possible, she will also employ radio to interact with a wide range of community members.

The NDC running mate will be accompanied by National Executives of the NDC, National Campaign Team Members, Members of Parliament, Regional and Constituency Executives.