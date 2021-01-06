A national funeral service for all victims who died during and after the December 7 general elections will be held on Thursday January 7, 2021 in Accra.



The event under the auspices of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will take place at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque park at 12:pm.



Five persons including a police officer were confirmed dead by the Ghana Police across the nation between December 7, 2020, and December 9, 2020.



The five deaths were recorded in the Odododiodio Constituency in the Greater Region, Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region, and Savelugu Constituency in the Northern Region.

Another victim of election shooting also died on December 16 at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after the deceased was shot by a military man at the Ablekuma Central collation centre on December 7.