The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced dates for the compilation of transferred and proxy voters’ list in the build-up to the 2020 election.

The exercise has been scheduled to take place from Tuesday, October 20, to Thursday, October 22, 2020.

This is to enable all registered voters the opportunity to exercise their voting right.

Voters, who have been considered for the move, are students, members of the security services, the sick and those absent from the constituency.

The Commission, in a statement, noted these persons must provide proof of residence and shall sign a declaration with the Returning Officer before being assigned to a new polling station.

Read the full statement below: