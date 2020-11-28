As the build up to December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections breeds tension in the country, many religious bodies are praying to ensure that there will be free, fair, transparent and above all peaceful polls.



Against this backdrop, ‘Asetena Pa Mpaebo’, a non- denominational prayer group, mandated to unite the body of Christ and restore the fortune of the nation, has held a prayer walk to pray for the peace of the nation. The prayer walk, which started from La Trade Fair Centre, ended at the Independence Square.



The convener, Apostle Dr Solomon, explained that samples of sand from all the 16 regions in Ghana were taken for prayers. The purpose of the prayers were to improve the wellbeing and the protection of the country as the 2020 election draws near. He added that this is an annual programme which the group has been organising for the past years.



He used the occasion to advise the youth to desist from acts which will cause destruction in the December 7 election.



‘Asetena Pa Mpaebo’ is a non- denominational prayer group mandated to unite the body of Christ and restore the fortune of the nation through the ministration of the word and prayer with partners spread across Africa, Europe and America with their headquarters in Accra under the leadership of Apostle Dr Oduro and a team of fervent and seasoned Men of God with proven ministries across the corridors of Ghana and the world.