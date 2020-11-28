The Electoral Commission (EC) has been urged to conduct the forthcoming December 7 general election on a free and fair basis.

Presiding Elder of Winneba District A.M.E Zion Church, Rev Isaac Francis Gyebi Garbrah, who made this known reiterated the call, and said it is the EC’s mandate to ensure an electoral process that is free, fair and transparent to all political parties.

He made this known during the church’s peace walk at Gomoa Akotsi in the Central Region.

Rev Francis Gyebi appealed to government to ensure citizens lived in conditions of adequate peace and security, and a level playing field for all contesting political parties and candidates in the December 7 elections.