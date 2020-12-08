The hope of a former Northern Regional Minister, Abdallah Abubakar, to enter Parliament has been dashed by the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Walewale constituency.

Hajia Lariba Zuwera Abudu, who is a sister of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, polled 32,294 votes to beat her closest contender Mr Abubakar, the National Democratic Congress parliament candidate who got 30,615 votes.

A parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Party, Ibrahim Mubarik, also polled 154 votes.

A total of 64,572 votes were cast in the election that was keenly contested with 1,509 rejected ballots.