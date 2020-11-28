A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is urging Ghanaians to make an informed choice ahead of the December 7 general election.

According to him, another term for the Akufo-Addo government will accelerate Ghana’s development.

Mr Otchere-Darko cited how in just four years, the NPP has made Ghana an automobile production in West Africa to buttress his point.

“It is your choice to give the NPP another four years or to vote for the Okada manifesto of John Mahama and his NDC, ” he said in a post on Twitter.

