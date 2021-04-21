A woman has been declared wanted after CCTV camera captured and revealed her stealing tricks inside a bank.

The elderly woman was caught on tape searching a black bag believed to be owned by another customer seated beside her.

Unsuspecting of the crime, the victim was sleeping while waiting for her turn for a transaction.

The yet-to-be-identified thief successfully laid hands on a smartphone from the bag but unsatisfied with her booty, she reached out for a purse before zipping the bag up.

