The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has expressed his gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo following the Black Stars’ success in securing a spot for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars earned their ticket to Qatar after edging out Nigeria on the away goal rule after a 1-1 aggregate scoreline in the qualifier playoff after two encounters.

Ghana were held at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 25 but managed to score a goal against the Super Eagles when the two sides met again in Abuja in the return leg tie, ensuring they advanced past their West Africa counterparts.

The team arrived back in Ghana in the early hours of Wednesday and were scheduled to meet the president at the Jubilee House later in the day.

Speaking during the Black Stars’ meeting with the president, the sports minister said, “I would like to thank you for your personal commitment towards this process and eventually our qualification.

“You ensured that every financial and logistical need for the Black Stars were met. You opened your doors to me without hesitation on all discussions concerning the Black Stars.

“I cannot forget you personally hosted a fundraising breakfast meeting with corporate Ghana and appealed to them to support and complement government’s effort in supporting the Black Stars.

“If we are here today, it is largely due to your personal support and the commitment of your government towards a national course. Thank you so much for your support and thank you Ghana,” Mr Ussif added.

The World Cup is scheduled to be played between November and December 2022, in Qatar.