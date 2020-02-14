Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Education, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, wants to represent the Old-Tafo Constituency in Parliament on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Assafuah made his intentions known when he filed his nomination on Friday, February 14, to contest in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primary to be held in April this year.

The Education Ministry’s PRO said the decision to represent the constituency was backed by his passion to give back to the Old-Tafo constituency what it had invested in him in the past years.

“My decision to contest is borne out of months of sober introspection, a deeper conviction about the morality of leadership, and from extensive engagements with the many men and women of Old-Tafo community,” he said.

Mr Assafuah is among five persons contesting for the Old-Tafo seat on the ticket of the NPP in the upcoming parliamentary primaries to be held in April 2020.

He believes that he is the best candidate among the five and now is the right time for him to represent the Old-Tafo constituency in Parliament.

“The delegates are smart and would not be hoodwinked by propaganda or whatsoever. At the end of the day, they will make the best choice, and I have no iota of doubt that they will reward my vision and sacrifice for the constituency with their votes,” he told the public that accompanied him to file his nominations.

The Old-Tafo Constituency is currently represented by Dr Anthony Akoto Osei in Parliament.

Dr Osei was elected on the ticket of the NPP in the 2016 elections.

Mr Assafuah, however, believes that now is the time to take the seat from his opponent and represent Old-Tafo in the 2020 elections.

“This election is a moment of truth to affirm the NPP’s legacy of rewarding hard work and loyalty. Extraordinary events, both in my personal life and in the life of this Republic, have led me to take a firm decision to contest for the slot of parliamentary candidate for the Old-Tafo constituency in the upcoming primaries of the NPP.

Mr Assafuah is an adjunct lecturer at the Dominion University. He was the acting Deputy Communications Director of the NPP from 2017-2018 and served as the Special Assistant to Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady, from 2015-2017.

He was host of the Minority caucus on both Homebase and Multimedia platforms when the NPP was in opposition.

He also is currently a PhD student of Public Administration and Public Policy at the University of Ghana and holds a Master of Arts in Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Master of Arts in Economic Management and a Master of Science in Development Finance both from the University of Ghana.

With all these achievements, Mr Assafuah is hopeful to emerge winner of the elections in April.