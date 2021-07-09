The family of the late social media activist, Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed, will not participate in the ongoing public inquiry into circumstances that led to the death of two persons at Ejura on Tuesday, June 29.

In a letter addressed to the Minister for Interior, the Committee of Inquiry and the Ejurahene, the family stated that the events of the hearing have left them less certain of the scope, focus, real intent and even utility of the inquiry.

“As such, we feel let down in our enthusiasm for what we assumed would provide a much-needed opportunity for truth, soul searching and institutional accountability for state-sanctioned violence,” part of the statement, signed by the spokesperson, Nafiu Mohammed, read.

Thus, the family stated that since the scope of the Committee’s terms of reference does not relate to the circumstances that led to Kaaka’s murder or burial, but rather the deployment of the military personnel and death of two persons on the day, they are least competent to assist the Committee to perform that mandate.

