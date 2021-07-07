Ejura Murder: Detailed account of how suspects in murder of social activist were arrested

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested three persons for the murder of social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka Macho whose death sparked clashes leading to the killing of two others at Ejura.

At least six people sustained various degrees of injuries after some angry youth clashed with a police-military team in the Ashanti regional town.

JoyNews, the media station which has been at the forefront of the news coverage in the farming community, has been cataloging how suspects believed to have played a role in the murder were arrested.

June 26, 2021:

Ibrahim Mohammed remained in an unconscious state until his death at KATH

On June 26, 2021, Haruna Mohammed of Ejura lodged a complaint with the Ejura police that on the same day at 01:30 hours, his younger brother Ibrahim Mohammed, 45, was returning home on his motorbike when he was ambushed by an unknown assailant.

According to him, while the deceased was entering his house, the assailant(s) attacked and hit his occipital region with a stick and he fell to the ground unconscious.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to KATH for further treatment.

At 14:30 hours, the Ejura police, in the company of the complainant, Haruna Mohammed, proceeded to the crime scene at Dagomba Line in Ejura and pointed to a club stained with blood at the entrance of house Number Plot 267 Block H as the possible murder weapon.

The deceased, Ibrahim Mohammed Kaaka

Police took photographs and retrieved the blood-stained club for evidential purposes.

Spot enquiry could not lead to any suspect(s) to the crime but a female tenant confirmed that she was in her room when she heard the arrival of the victim on his motorbike.

According to her, she later heard a loud shout which made her come out of the room, only to find the victim lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

She said, with the assistance of others, they rushed him to the Ejura Government Hospital. Statements were taken from the complainant and others but they could not mention the name of any suspect.

Police investigators then extended enquiry to the hospital where the victim was met at the Emergency Ward and was attended to by the Medical Officer, Dr Mensah Menye.

The deceased was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, the Police had contacted credible informants in the area to volunteer vital information to aid in the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

June 27, 2021:

The investigator in the case, General Constable Sam-Sowah Sylvester, left his Ejura-base station for Kumasi to visit the victim and to possibly issue a medical form.

Ibrahim Mohammed, after his referral from Ejura Government Hospital, remained in an unconscious state.

June 28, 2021:

Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka Macho died whilst on admission at KATH at 01:40 hours. His demise cast a shadow of things to come.

The youth of Ejura at 18:30 on June 28, 2021, went on a rampage. They took to the streets and later besieged the Ejura Police station.

The youth, in the process, caused damage to a Toyota RAV4 4×4 vehicle with registration number AS 4910–14 which belongs to Inspector Kofi Agyapong from the Mampong Divisional headquarters. They also destroyed the lighting system at the charge office of the Ejura Police Station.

Ibrahim Issaka and Fuseini Alhassan after their arrest

At 22:45 hours, the police picked up intelligence that the victim, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka, was attacked and wounded with a club by Ibrahim Issaka and Fuseini Alhassan, a butcher.

With the assistance of the Formed Police Unit and the Special Weapons and Tactics teams, the two suspects were arrested at the Ejura–Sekyedumase District Assembly Revenue checkpoint to assist with investigations.

Suspect Ibrahim Issaka, also known as Anyaas, described as a ticket seller was chased by some angry youth who wanted to lynch him for his alleged involvement in the murder of Kaaka Macho.

Sensing danger and in an apparent attempt to save his life, Issaka abandoned his motorbike at the checkpoint.

Police found the checkpoint vandalized by the rampaging youth who stole an unspecified amount of money collected during the day.

Photographs were taken at the scene for evidential purposes and suspects sent to Asante Mampong to be detained.

June 29, 2021:

The body of the late social activist was released to the family for burial in line with Islamic custom.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command deployed men to provide security and move side-by-side with mourners; a majority of whom were youth.

Personnel of the Formed Police Unit and the Special Weapons and Tactics teams deployed earlier to the community took strategic positions at the Ejura Police Station and the offices of the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipal Assembly after police picked up intelligence that the two establishments could become targets of the angry youth.

Section of the youth trying to set fire to a tyre

But all hell broke loose when the angry youth, whilst returning from the cemetery after the burial of Kaaka, started attacking anything in NPP colours, including meeting venues for the youth group, Kandahar. Some of them also burnt car tyres in the middle of the road.

The police team, all this while, could not fire any warning shot, since they were instructed not to do so until a reinforced military team arrived.

The rest is history…

June 30, 2021:

At about 9 a.m, a brother of Ibrahim Mohammed, Iddi Mohammed also known as Chuburus, a Blacksmith was arrested at his Dagomba Line residence to assist police with investigations.

July 1,2021:

Suspects arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of Ibrahim Mohammed ‘Kaaka’ were transferred from Asante Mampong where they had been in custody since their arrest to the Ashanti Regional Police headquarters.

July 2, 2021:

Suspects in Kaaka’s murder appear in court for the first time

Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Kaaka in Ejura-Sekyedumase made their maiden appearance before the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi.

The pleas of Issaka Ibrahim, also known as Anyaase, Fuseini Alhassan and Iddi Mohammed, were not taken when they appeared before the court presided over by Her Worship, Akua Adu Boahen.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960.

The court was told the chilling account of how the deceased was attacked at about 1:30 am whilst returning home on his motorbike. (Ejura murder: Chilling account of how social activist was murdered in cold blood)

They were remanded after the Prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi prayed the court for more time for the police to thoroughly investigate the case.