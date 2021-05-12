MTN Ghana has donated cash and some assorted items to the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Usumanu Nuhu Sharabutu, ahead of the celebration of this year’s Eid ul-Fitr.

More so, other items were presented to three regional Imams in the Ashanti, Western and Northern Regions.

Presenting the items to the National Chief Imam in Accra, the Senior Manager for Customer Relations, Mr. Salihu Abu, indicated that this year’s Ramadan is not a regular one since the outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the dynamics of Eidul Fitr traditions and celebrations all over the world.

” Last year all religious gatherings and activities have been disrupted in one shape or form.

We however thank Allah for giving us life. Last year by this time all of us were locked in our homes.

We thank Allah most especially for your life – we have noted with gratitude to God your recent 102 birthday celebration and we are so glad to have come to meet you and your elders in good health,” he stated.

Despite all these changes, Eid remains the time of giving thanks for all the blessings in our lives, focusing on the sunnahs we can fulfill and reach out to those facing greater challenges. Today, we are here to donate the following items:

GHc 5,000, 15 Bags of Rice, 10 Cartons of Vegetable Oil 5 bags of Sugar, 40 Packs of Mineral Water, 28 Packs of soft drinks, 5 Cartons of Milo, a Ram, 500 Face Shields, and Airtime worth GH¢ 500.

However, in addition to this donation, MTN Ghana will also donate food items to Muslim families in Nima, Maamobi, Fadama, Ashaiman, Kosoa, Koforidua Zongo, Asawase, Aboabo, Sawaba, Moshie Zongo, and Akwatia line.

We also want to take this opportunity to inform the office of the National Chief Imam that, MTN Ghana will mark the 25th Anniversary of its operations this year.

“As part of the celebrations, MTN Ghana has set aside the equivalent of US$25 million to support the country with a legacy project and other Community intervention projects,” he hinted.

Mr. Salihu Abu however, seized the opportunity to encourage the Muslim community and all and sundry in Ghana to continue observing the Covid -19 protocols by wearing their facemasks where necessary.

And also, by washing and sanitizing their hands regularly and also keep practicing social distancing.

Receiving the items, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, expressed his profound gratitude to MTN Ghana for their gesture and unflinching support over the years.

He also prayed for God’s blessing and guidance for the management and staff of MTN.

He, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to continue living harmoniously in order to maintain the peace and tranquility the country is enjoying.