Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, a native of Odumase in the Bono Region, and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has donated a cow, bags of rice and boxes of cooking oil to some NPP members in the Sunyani West Constituency who are Muslims.

The gesture is to support this year’s Eid al-Adha celebration, which fell on 9th July.

Ms Frimpomaa said she hopes this will support the people to feed as many people as possible in the community and beyond. She asked for prayers for government, especially Nana Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP, especially as the party goes to the polls.



Ms Frimpomaa encouraged the people to continue to work hard for the party so the desire to break the 8 will become a reality.

Receiving the items on behalf of other members, the Constituency Nasara Coordinator, Alhaji Alhassan Mohammed, thanked her for the kind gesture. He expressed their appreciation and mentioned that though they have received support like this in times past to support their Sallah, none had been this big.

Alhaji Alhassan was emphatic about the grassroots commitment to work tirelessly to help the NPP continue to retain power come 2024.

Miss Frimpomaa is noted for her consistent philanthropic work. Last year, Ms Frimpomaa visited the Muslim community at Odumase and presented a donation to appreciate the peaceful cohabitation of Christians and Muslims in the community.