The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has mourned goalkeepers’ coach Mohamed Abdo, who died from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). He passed on on Monday (11 May 2020).

Coach Abdo (59), who was the goalkeeping coach at Egyptian Third Division side FC Badr, tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment in Kafr El-Dawar, about 180 kilometres from capital Cairo.

“Egyptian football family is saddened by the news of his death. We send our condolences to his family. May they have patience during this difficult period,” EFA said in a statement.

Football activities are suspended in Egypt since mid-March due to the pandemic, with almost 13,500 positive cases reported as at Tuesday, May 19, 2020.